UP girl killed in house fire

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a cottage she was sleeping in, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Yogendernagar village in this district.

Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav said the body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem. It is suspected that the fire started from a candle in the cottage.

The fire spread quickly giving no chance to the girl to escape, police said.

