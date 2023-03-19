Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:10 IST
Srinivasan Services Trust prepares action plan for sparrow conservation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of automobile major TVS Motor Company, on Sunday said it has drawn up an action plan towards conservation of sparrows and has distributed nesting boxes to 100 villages in Tamil Nadu in this connection.

The joint initiative undertaken by TVS Motor in association with auto-component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd coincides with World Sparrow Day, which falls on March 20, Monday.

''Srinivasan Services Trust has drawn up an action plan to create awareness about sparrow conservation and is taking multiple efforts to curb the decline of sparrow,'' a press release said here.

The trust has identified villages and areas where the sparrows can nest. Customised nests have been procured and till date nesting boxes were distributed to about 100 villages, the release said.

The nesting boxes would be kept on the top of windows outside the house with some feed or at nearby rooftops to invite the sparrows. The conservation efforts have shown positive results with many of these boxes providing homes to the sparrow population in these villages.

The foundation believes that it can make a significant difference in the preservation of the sparrows, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

