Ginny Andersen appointed as Minister of Police

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has today appointed Ginny Andersen as Minister of Police.

“Ginny Andersen has a strong and relevant background in this important portfolio,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Ginny Andersen worked for the Police as a non-sworn staff member for around 10 years and has more recently been chair of the Justice Select Committee. She is taking on the role immediately.

“Barbara Edmonds will take on Ginny Andersen’s role as Associate Immigration Minister,” Chris Hipkins said.

