China says ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:54 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Monday the International Criminal Court (ICC) should take a just position, in response to a question on ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China will continue to take an objective and just role in the Ukraine crisis, and play a constructive role in peace talks, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular news briefing.
