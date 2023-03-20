Left Menu

China says ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:54 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China's foreign ministry said on Monday the International Criminal Court (ICC) should take a just position, in response to a question on ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China will continue to take an objective and just role in the Ukraine crisis, and play a constructive role in peace talks, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular news briefing.

