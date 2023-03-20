EU top diplomat pushes for deal on joint munitions purchases for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped for a deal on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of the bloc's foreign and defence ministers in Brussels on Monday, warning of problems should ministers fail to agree.

"Together, foreign affairs and defence (ministers) will, I hope, finish the agreement on providing ammunition to Ukraine," he told reporters ahead of the talks.

Without a deal, the European Union will find itself in difficulties to keep on supplying arms to Kyiv, Borrell warned.

