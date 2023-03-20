Left Menu

EU top diplomat pushes for deal on joint munitions purchases for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:12 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped for a deal on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of the bloc's foreign and defence ministers in Brussels on Monday, warning of problems should ministers fail to agree.

"Together, foreign affairs and defence (ministers) will, I hope, finish the agreement on providing ammunition to Ukraine," he told reporters ahead of the talks.

Without a deal, the European Union will find itself in difficulties to keep on supplying arms to Kyiv, Borrell warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

