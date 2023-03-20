DU law student beaten up by toll plaza employees in Gurugram

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi University law student was allegedly beaten up by some toll plaza employees here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at around 8.30 am at Kherki Daula toll plaza, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim Naveen Yadav, as he tried to cross the toll plaza, a boom barrier fell on his car. “I stopped my car ahead where 5-6 toll employees came and started abusing and thrashing me,” Yadav said in his complaint.

Yadav asked his uncle, Ranbir, to take another vehicle to reach his office and called his father and friends. Moments later, about 10 other toll plaza employees beat him up and fled from the spot, police said.

The victim is being treated in a private hospital and an FIR has been registered against six toll plaza employees at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

The student, in his complaint, accused six people -- Javed, Dharmender, Sukhbir, Ikrahuddin, Ravipal and Balram -- of thrashing him, police said. An FIR has been registered against the toll plaza employees under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

The toll management told police that Yadav tried to run away after hitting the boom barrier. They alleged that the student hit the barrier and upon confrontation, he started arguing.

“No complaint has been received from toll management yet. The further probe is underway”, said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

