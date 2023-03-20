Left Menu

DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 70cr at Mumbai airport; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin worth Rs 70 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivani Maharaj International Airport and arrested two persons, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the DRI officials laid a trap and intercepted a passenger travelling from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Sunday morning, the official said.

Following a search, 9.97 kg of heroin was found concealed in the baggage, he said. The contraband, which is worth Rs 70 crore, was to be handed over to a man at a hotel in the city, he said.

After mounting a surveillance, the officials nabbed a Nigerian national who had turned up at the hotel to procure the drug, the official said.

Later, small quantities of cocaine and heroin were recovered from the residence of the Nigerian national, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo, who have been remanded to DRI custody, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

