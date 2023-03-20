Left Menu

Modi, Japan PM Kishida relish golgappa, idlis at Buddha Jayanti Park

After a short walk, Modi and Kishida were seen relishing local delicacies such as aam panna, golgappas and fried idlis.My friend PM kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including golgappas, Modi said on Twitter.The park was inaugurated on October 25, 1964, by then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by planting a sapling of the Holy Bodhi tree.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida relished tangy golgappas and fried idlis in the lush environs of the Budhha Jayanti Park here on Monday during their discussion to strengthen cultural ties.

Modi and Kishida continued their talks beyond the closed doors of meeting rooms as they took a stroll around the park which was developed to celebrate the 2,500th anniversary of Gautam Buddha's birth.

''One of the aspects which connects India and Japan is the teachings of Lord Buddha. PM @kishida230 and I went to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Sharing some glimpses,'' Modi said on Twitter and shared photographs of their visit to the park located in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest behind the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

After offering floral tributes at the statue of the Buddha, Modi gifted Kishida a sapling of the Bal Bodhi tree.

The two leaders were seen sipping tea from an earthen cup sitting on a bench in the park, engrossed in talks. After a short walk, Modi and Kishida were seen relishing local delicacies such as aam panna, golgappas and fried idlis.

''My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including golgappas,'' Modi said on Twitter.

The park was inaugurated on October 25, 1964, by then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by planting a sapling of the 'Holy Bodhi tree'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

