NATION DEL92 PB-4THLD AMRITPAL **** Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates; preacher's uncle, driver arrested Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday flagged a possible "ISI angle" as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh, whose uncle and driver surrendered amid a state-wide crackdown against his ''Waris Punjab De'' group. **** DEL74 LD INDOJAPAN **** India, Japan resolve to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific, defence; Modi says partnership based on shared respect for rule of law New Delhi: The India-Japan global partnership is based on shared democratic values and respect for the rule of law and promotes peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. **** DEL105 SC-LDALL OROP **** SC directs Centre to clear all OROP arrears by February 28 next year, also says averse to ''sealed cover'' practice New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to clear all One Rank One Pension(OROP) arrears totalling Rs 28,000 crore for ex-servicemen by February 28 next year, saying the government is duty-bound to comply with its 2022 judgement on the matter. **** DEL89 LDALL PARLIAMENT **** Parliament paralysed for the sixth day in a row over Rahul, Adani; logjam could end with Rahul's ''unambiguous apology'': Hardeep Puri New Delhi: As Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row due to protests from rival sides, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said an ''unambiguous apology'' from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is ''under attack'' could end the logjam. **** DEL80 INDIA-UK-KWATRA **** Pulling down of Indian flag at London mission: UK asked to quickly arrest culprits involved in Sunday's incident, says Foreign Secy Kwatra New Delhi: India has asked the UK to quickly arrest and prosecute those involved in pulling down the Indian flag at its mission in London on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday. **** DEL96 KISHIDA-INDOPACIFIC-LD-ADDRESS **** Japanese PM unveils new plan for free and open Indo-Pacific; calls India 'indispensable partner' New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday unveiled his government's much-awaited plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific while projecting India as an ''indispensable partner'' to achieve the ambitious goal of peace, prosperity and stability in the region. **** DEL43 ED-MH-ATTACH **** Coop bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of promoters of Pune education group New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached four properties, including land and a school building, of the promoters of a Pune-based education group under the anti-money laundering law. The action is part of a probe into an alleged bank loan fraud against a local cooperative bank. **** DEL108 DL-BUD-LD KEJRIWAL **** Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday: Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly on Tuesday, in signs of a fresh round of confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the Union government.**** DEL100 ED-2NDLD KAVITHA **** Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for around 10 hrs on day two New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for around 10 hours on Monday after she appeared before the agency for a second round of questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said. **** MDS28 KA-LD RAHUL GANDHI **** Rahul Gandhi promises unemployment aid, filling up 2.5 lakh govt job vacancies in poll-bound Karnataka Belagavi (K'taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on party leaders in poll-bound Karnataka to fight the BJP in a united manner as he exuded confidence about ''sweeping'' the upcoming assembly elections. **** DEL93 CLIMATE CHANGE-IPCC REPORT **** Livable future possible if drastic action taken this decade: IPCC report New Delhi: The world is very likely to miss the most important climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it, a UN panel on climate change said in a report on Monday. **** BOM21 MH-ANIL JAISINGHANI-LD HELD **** Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said. **** CAL21 BH-LD TEJASHWI **** Neither Nitish wants to become PM nor I seek to be CM: Tejashwi Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asserted that he was happy discharging his duties and not impatient to replace his boss Nitish Kumar, who was similarly focused on serving the state and not chasing Prime Ministerial ambitions. **** DEL77 RAIL-TV-PORN **** Porn on TV screens at Patna station: Railways terminates contract of agency New Delhi: A day after TV screens installed at platform number 10 at Patna railway station played a porn clip, the Railways on Monday said it has cancelled the contract of the agency responsible for relaying advertisements on the screens. **** LEGAL LGD32 SC-AIRINDIA-WOMAN-LD PLEA **** Air India urination case: Complainant moves SC for direction to DGCA, airlines to frame, strictly comply with SOPs New Delhi: A 72-year-old woman, whose ordeal on an Air India flight in November when a co-passenger allegedly urinated on her had made headlines, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to aviation regulator DGCA and airlines to frame SOPs to deal with such incidents. **** FOREIGN FGN57 UK-INDIA-2NDLDALL MISSION **** Security beefed up around Indian mission in UK after vandalism by pro-Khalistan protesters London: Security was beefed up around the Indian High Commission here on Monday and Scotland Yard detained one person in connection with vandalism at the mission by Khalistan supporters a day earlier as India asked the UK to quickly arrest and prosecute those involved in the attack. ****

