JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank must face lawsuits over Jeffrey Epstein ties

A U.S. judge on Monday said JPMorgan Chase & Co must face a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing the bank of enabling the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

The judge also said JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank AG must face lawsuits by two women who said Epstein sexually abused them, and who also accused the banks of enabling his sex trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan dismissed some claims in all three lawsuits. He said he would explain his reasons for the rulings in due course.

