MHA seeks clarification from Delhi govt on allocation for advertisements in budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:46 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Monday sought a clarification from the Delhi government on its budget proposals in which it has allocated relatively more funds for advertisements and publicity than infrastructure development, sources said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Sources said the home ministry has sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

''The AAP government has so far not responded to our queries,'' one of the MHA sources said.

However, the AAP government sources denied the charges saying the total budget size was Rs 78,800 crore, out of which Rs 22,000 crore was earmarked for expenditure on infrastructure and just Rs 550 crore on advertisements, they claimed.

The allocation for advertisement was the same as in the last year's budget, they said.

