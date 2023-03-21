Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations

The United States, China and Russia argued during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over who was to blame for spurring North Korea's dozens of ballistic missile launches and development of a nuclear weapons program. The 15-member council met over what Pyongyang said was the launch on Thursday of its largest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs since 2006.

Putin talks with Xi completed, resume Tuesday - reports

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded on Monday after nearly 4-1/2 hours and will resume in a full-fledged format on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported. "The Chinese leader has left the Kremlin," TASS news agency said, describing their meeting as informal. "In total, the discussions between Putin and Xi lasted almost 4-1/2 hours."

Putin meets 'dear friend' Xi in Kremlin as Ukraine war grinds on

Vladimir Putin and his "dear friend" Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned more talks on Tuesday after a Kremlin dinner where the isolated Russian president showcased his most powerful ally in the face of Western opposition to the war in Ukraine. Washington denounced Xi's visit, saying the timing just days after an international court accused Putin of war crimes indicated Beijing was providing Moscow with "diplomatic cover" to commit additional crimes.

Protesters set rubbish on fire as French govt barely survives no-confidence vote

Protesters set piles of rubbish on fire in central Paris on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform. The failure of the no-confidence vote will be a relief to Macron. Had it succeeded, it would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

US report lists 'significant human rights' abuses in India

The annual U.S. report on human rights practices released on Monday listed "significant human rights issues" and abuses in India, including reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists, the U.S. State Department said. The findings come nearly a year after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some government, police and prison officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record.

Before power is back, deminers must make Ukraine's war repairs safe

Outside the village of Korovii Yar in eastern Ukraine, a team of engineers has to wait for several hours before it can carry out repair work on power lines damaged in fighting across territory that was, until last autumn, occupied by Russian forces. The delay is caused by the risk of unexploded ordnance in an area which saw heavy fighting and remains littered with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines left by retreating Russian troops.

New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests

Workers erected barricades around a Manhattan courthouse on Monday as New York City braced for a possible indictment of Donald Trump over an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. It would be the first-ever criminal case against any U.S. president. On Saturday, Trump urged followers on social media to protest what he said was his looming arrest.

Russia says Su-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew towards border

Russia's defence ministry said a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was scrambled over the Baltic Sea on Monday after two U.S. strategic bombers flew in the direction of the Russian border, but that it returned to base after they moved away. The development followed the March 14 crash of a U.S. drone into the Black Sea after it was intercepted by Russian jets in what was the first known direct military encounter between Russia and the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

French, US hostages released after years of captivity in West Africa

French journalist Olivier Dubois was hugged by emotional reporters at a briefing in Niger on Monday announcing the release of him and U.S. aid worker Jeffery Woodke who had been held hostage in West Africa for years by Islamist militants. Dubois was kidnapped in Mali in 2021, while Woodke was kidnapped in neighbouring Niger in 2016.

U.S. flags arbitrary killings, torture in Ortega's Nicaragua

The U.S. State Department cited credible reports of arbitrary killings, arrests and torture in Nicaragua, as well as harsh and life-threatening conditions in the country's prisons, in an annual human rights report released on Monday. Under the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega, an extended clampdown on dissent has been enforced by security and judicial forces under his control, including the jailing and subsequent expulsion of more than 200 government critics just last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)