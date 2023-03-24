Maha: Three scrap dealers from Navi Mumbai attacked, robbed in Dhule; group of 20 booked for dacoity

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of dacoity against a group of around 20 persons, who allegedly attacked three scrap dealers and robbed them of their belongings worth more than Rs 5 lakh in Dhule district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 20 night, he said.

''Complainant Farhan Khot from Panvel had got information that copper in windmills was up for sale as scrap at Jamda in Dhule and he was keen on purchasing it. Accordingly, he and two other dealers went to Dhule for it,'' an official of Panvel town police station said. During their meeting with two persons in Dhule, whom they had contacted for the deal, a group of around 20 persons appeared on the scene and attacked the scrap dealers by punching and kicking them. The two persons with whom the victims were holding talks also joined the attackers. The accused robbed the victims of their belongings, including cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 5.07 lakh, he said. The victims later returned to Panvel and lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 395 (dacoity) against the accused. But nobody has been arrested so far, the police added.

