Left Menu

Maha: Three scrap dealers from Navi Mumbai attacked, robbed in Dhule; group of 20 booked for dacoity

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of dacoity against a group of around 20 persons, who allegedly attacked three scrap dealers and robbed them of their belongings worth more than Rs 5 lakh in Dhule district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.The incident occurred on March 20 night, he said.Complainant Farhan Khot from Panvel had got information that copper in windmills was up for sale as scrap at Jamda in Dhule and he was keen on purchasing it.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:26 IST
Maha: Three scrap dealers from Navi Mumbai attacked, robbed in Dhule; group of 20 booked for dacoity
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of dacoity against a group of around 20 persons, who allegedly attacked three scrap dealers and robbed them of their belongings worth more than Rs 5 lakh in Dhule district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 20 night, he said.

''Complainant Farhan Khot from Panvel had got information that copper in windmills was up for sale as scrap at Jamda in Dhule and he was keen on purchasing it. Accordingly, he and two other dealers went to Dhule for it,'' an official of Panvel town police station said. During their meeting with two persons in Dhule, whom they had contacted for the deal, a group of around 20 persons appeared on the scene and attacked the scrap dealers by punching and kicking them. The two persons with whom the victims were holding talks also joined the attackers. The accused robbed the victims of their belongings, including cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 5.07 lakh, he said. The victims later returned to Panvel and lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 395 (dacoity) against the accused. But nobody has been arrested so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023