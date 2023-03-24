Left Menu

Russian officer sentenced to 6.5 years for deserting amid war he opposed

Kazakhstan handed him over to Russia late last year, leading to the rare conviction of an officer for desertion. According to Taiga.info, a court in the city of Barnaul found Zhilin, who had worked on communications at a security facility in Siberia, guilty of deserting and illegal border crossing and, in addition to the prison term, stripped him of his officer rank.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:47 IST
Russian officer sentenced to 6.5 years for deserting amid war he opposed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian security officer who fled the country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in high-security prison, the Taiga.info news website reported on Friday. Federal Protective Service Major Mikhail Zhilin, 36, fled to Kazakhstan last year when Russia announced a conscription campaign, illegally crossing the border through woods while his wife and children drove through a checkpoint.

Zhilin sought refugee status in the former Soviet republic but his request was denied and authorities there stopped him from leaving for Armenia. Kazakhstan handed him over to Russia late last year, leading to the rare conviction of an officer for desertion.

According to Taiga.info, a court in the city of Barnaul found Zhilin, who had worked on communications at a security facility in Siberia, guilty of deserting and illegal border crossing and, in addition to the prison term, stripped him of his officer rank. A Barnaul court clerk reached by telephone confirmed that Zhilin has been sentenced but declined to provide any further information.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled from their country because of last year's mobilisation and many of them moved to Kazakhstan, which shares the longest continuous land border with Russia. But unlike them, Zhilin had access to information deemed secret due to his work at the agency responsible for President Vladimir Putin's security, and Moscow was keen to get him back, his family told Reuters last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023