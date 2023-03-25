Left Menu

40-year-old man shot dead in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-03-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 08:53 IST
40-year-old man shot dead in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by motor-cycle borne assailant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said. The victim identified as Suraj Kalindi, a mason by profession, received a call on his mobile phone when he was at home in the Dobo area with his family on Friday evening.

Kalindi went out of his house soon after receiving the call when unidentified persons shot at him and critically injured him.

He was rushed to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur but doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said the assailants were familiar to the victim but it was yet to be ascertained the reason behind the incident.

Family members, however, suspect a land dispute could be a reason behind the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023