40-year-old man shot dead in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by motor-cycle borne assailant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said. The victim identified as Suraj Kalindi, a mason by profession, received a call on his mobile phone when he was at home in the Dobo area with his family on Friday evening.

Kalindi went out of his house soon after receiving the call when unidentified persons shot at him and critically injured him.

He was rushed to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur but doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said the assailants were familiar to the victim but it was yet to be ascertained the reason behind the incident.

Family members, however, suspect a land dispute could be a reason behind the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, the SP said.

