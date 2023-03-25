Left Menu

Revenue officer in J-K's Rajouri suspended on graft charges

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 10:36 IST
  Country:
  India

A revenue officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been suspended and a probe ordered against him following allegations of corruption, officials said.

The Jammu divisional commissioner, in an order issued on Friday, suspended Darhal tehsildar Mumtaz Iqbal and attached him in the office of the Rajouri deputy commissioner following ''the allegation of illegal gratification''.

According to the order, ''Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, tehsildar Darhal, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of J-K Civil Services (CC&A) Rules of 1995 and shall remain attached in the office of deputy commissioner, Rajouri.'' Additional Deputy Commissioner (Nowshera) Kartar Singh has been appointed as inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

