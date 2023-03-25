Left Menu

Money-laundering case: Court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea till April 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:06 IST
Money-laundering case: Court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea till April 5
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

Special Judge MK Nagpal adjourned the hearing after Sisodia's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's reply filed on his client's bail plea.

Sisodia's counsel told the court that he needed some time to make detailed arguments in the matter.

On March 9, the ED arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia at the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a separate case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The court had on Friday said it would pronounce its order on Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

