Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for assaulting Navi Mumbai civic staff during banner removal drive

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly attacking the security staff of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC after the latter pulled down a banner put up illegally in Airoli area, an official said on Saturday.The incident occurred on March 23 afternoon, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:34 IST
Maha: Four booked for assaulting Navi Mumbai civic staff during banner removal drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly attacking the security staff of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after the latter pulled down a banner put up illegally in Airoli area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on March 23 afternoon, he said. ''The victim, a 40-year security guard, along with some other staff of the NMMC was on the job of removing banners put up on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa celebrated on March 22. At that time, a group of four persons came to the spot and started abusing and beating them up for pulling down their banner,'' the official of Rabale police station said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) was registered against the accused, but nobody has been arrested so far, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023