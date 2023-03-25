5 people related to accused in BSP MLA murder case arrested in Kaushambi

Five people related to an accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case were arrested in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The arrests were made during a search operation to nab Abdul Kavi and his brother in Bhakhanda village under the Sarai Akil police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the search was conducted at the in-laws' house of Abdul Kavi. Illegal arms were also seized during the search, he added.

Those arrested have been identified as Kavi's brothers-in-law Mohammad Irfan and Liaqat Ali, sisters Shamsunisa and Tabassum, and father-in-law Mohammad Avesh, police said.

Eight licensed arms and five countrymade pistols were recovered, the SP said, adding five people were arrested on Friday for allegedly giving refuge to the accused.

Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Pal was murdered in 2005 in Prayagraj.

