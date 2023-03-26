Left Menu

J-K: Boy impersonates brother during class 10th examination

Tehsildar Thanamandi, Sayeed Sahil Ali said the boy at the examination centre is reportedly the brother of the actual candidate.Police in Thanamandi police station has registered a formal case on the complaint of examination staff and have started legal proceedings into the matter.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 14:04 IST
J-K: Boy impersonates brother during class 10th examination
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were booked for allegedly cheating and impersonation during a class 10th examination in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday. As per officials, the incident took place at examination centre 185029 in Government Higher Secondary School Palnaghar in the Thanamandi subdivision. On close examination, officials said, the boy sitting in the examination was found to be different from the actual candidate. Tehsildar Thanamandi, Sayeed Sahil Ali said the boy at the examination centre is reportedly the brother of the actual candidate.

Police in Thanamandi police station has registered a formal case on the complaint of examination staff and have started legal proceedings into the matter. An FIR under sections 419 and 420 IPC has been registered in police station Thanamandi. ''A formal complaint has been registered by examination duty staff before police and a report has been submitted before higher authorities.'' said officials. Sub Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi, DySP Imtiaz Ahmed said two persons, including the actual candidate, have been booked in the case. ''The candidate who was found sitting in the centre is a juvenile. Legal proceedings as per concerned juvenile laws have been taken up and further investigation is going on.'' said SDPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023