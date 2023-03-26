Left Menu

Patient hangs self inside hospital in Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man undergoing treatment at a hospital here died after hanging himself in the bathroom on Sunday, police said.Rambabu Meghwal, a resident of Kota districts Kherabad area who worked as a daily wage labourer, was admitted in the general ward of Jhalawar district hospital, they said. Meghwal was found hanging from the exhaust fan installed in the bathroom there, Head of Department, OIrthopedic department, Dr Shiv Bhagwan Sharma said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:46 IST
A 50-year-old man undergoing treatment at a hospital here died after hanging himself in the bathroom on Sunday, police said.

Rambabu Meghwal, a resident of Kota district's Kherabad area who worked as a daily wage labourer, was admitted in the general ward of Jhalawar district hospital, they said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note has been recovered from his possession, police said. A case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC has been lodged. The body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said. The deceased had been admitted to the hospital after he complained of vomiting and diarrhea, DSP Brijmohan Meena said. Meghwal was found hanging from the exhaust fan installed in the bathroom there, Head of Department, OIrthopedic department, Dr Shiv Bhagwan Sharma said.

