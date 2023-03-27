Thousands of Israelis protest after defense chief sacked

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday in protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defense mister who had urged the government to halt a highly-contested plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Reuters TV footage showed huge crowds blocking Tel Aviv's main highway as well as a group of protesters lighting a bonfire in the middle of the highway.

