Left Menu

UP: 2 labourers killed after pile of brick falls, 4 booked

Those killed in the accident -- Yashwant alias Chhotu Yadav 36 and Harinath 35 -- hailed from Chhattisgarh, according to Circle Officer CO Shriyash Tripathi.Labour Enforcement Officer Shashi Singh said 83 labourers, including 14 children, were found working at the kiln.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 27-03-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 08:38 IST
UP: 2 labourers killed after pile of brick falls, 4 booked
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including the owner of a brick kiln, have been booked in connection with the death of two labourers after a pile of bricks fell on them while they were working, an official said.

During investigation of the case and inspection of the kiln, the labour department and police rescued 14 child labourers, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said. In the Saturday accident at Babhanoli village, three woman labourers were also injured.

Brick kiln owner Muktinath Tripathi, Ajeet Tripathi, Sanju and Mustafa, and some unnamed persons were charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The SP said the action was taken on a complaint lodged by Mohit Ram Yadav, a resident of Chhattisgarh, and efforts are on to arrest the accused. Those killed in the accident -- Yashwant alias Chhotu Yadav (36) and Harinath (35) -- hailed from Chhattisgarh, according to Circle Officer (CO) Shriyash Tripathi.

Labour Enforcement Officer Shashi Singh said 83 labourers, including 14 children, were found working at the kiln. The children were handed over to the child welfare committee after getting their age verified, he said. Singh said that the brick kiln was being operated in violation of labour laws.

The case has been registered at the Rampur Karkhana police station.

The injured were admitted to the Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and their condition is said to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023