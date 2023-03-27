Over 18 kg opium recovered from truck in Haryana's Hisar
- Country:
- India
More than 18 kg of opium was recovered from a truck here, police said on Monday.
The accused, Gyan Chand, a resident of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, had brought opium in his truck and was standing outside a factory, assistant sub-inspector Shakti Singh said.
After seeing the police Chand ran away and managed to escape, Singh said.
During checking of the truck, police found 20 packets of opium concealed in a cabin built on the roof, the officer said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Hisar police station, the ASI said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
