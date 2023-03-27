Left Menu

Over 18 kg opium recovered from truck in Haryana's Hisar

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:46 IST
Over 18 kg opium recovered from truck in Haryana's Hisar
  • Country:
  • India

More than 18 kg of opium was recovered from a truck here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Gyan Chand, a resident of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, had brought opium in his truck and was standing outside a factory, assistant sub-inspector Shakti Singh said.

After seeing the police Chand ran away and managed to escape, Singh said.

During checking of the truck, police found 20 packets of opium concealed in a cabin built on the roof, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Hisar police station, the ASI said.

