Left Menu

Lebanon changes unpopular move to delay daylight saving time

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:24 IST
Lebanon changes unpopular move to delay daylight saving time

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister reversed an unpopular decision made by his office to delay the start of daylight saving time by a month, saying Monday the Cabinet decided to implement the change in two days.

Najib Mikati's comments came after the government's initial decision earlier this month was widely criticised around the country with many, including the country's largest church, saying they will not abide by the decision.

"The new daylight saving time will start at midnight Wednesday," Mikati said after a Cabinet meeting that only discussed the issue.

With some institutions implementing the change while others refused, many Lebanese found themselves in the position of juggling work and school schedules in different time zones — in a country that is just 88 kilometers (55 miles) at its widest point.

Last week, the government said it will delay the start of daylight saving time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That led to mass confusion in a country already experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation's largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

The small Mediterranean country normally sets its clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday in March, which aligns with most European countries. However, on Thursday, the government announced a decision by Mikati to push the start of daylight saving to April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023