Property dealer shot dead on Dwarka Expressway

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:01 IST
Property dealer shot dead on Dwarka Expressway
A 41-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants here while he was travelling in his SUV on the Dwarka Expressway, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Kherki Majra chowk late Saturday night. The family members of the victim, Amit Sehrawat, suspect it to be a case of murder over a property dispute.

A murder case has been registered at Rajendra Park police station and police handed over the body to his family after post-mortem on Sunday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Sehrawat, brother of the property dealer, it was around 11.30 pm on Saturday when unidentified assailants shot his brother in his SUV near Kherki Majra chowk on Dwarka Expressway.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the property dealer lying dead in his SUV with a bullet injury in his chest. The police took the body in custody and sent it to mortuary.

Based on the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station.

''The family of the deceased suspect that he was killed over a property dispute. Efforts are being made to identify the killers and the accused will be arrested soon'', said Inspector Praveen Kumar, the SHO of Rajendra Park police station.

