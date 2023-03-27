Israel's Ben-Gvir says agrees to delay judiciary reform package

The head of one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition partners said on Monday he had agreed to delay the government's overhaul of the judiciary in exchange for a promise it would be brought after the upcoming parliamentary recess.

"I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legisltaion would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

