Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing from Pune home

He left the gate of the housing complex and has not been seen since. A missing person case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:31 IST
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav went missing from their Pune home on Monday morning, after which a case was filed, a police official said.

As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia, the Alankar police station official said.

''Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he left home for a morning walk. He left the gate of the housing complex and has not been seen since. A missing person case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him,'' the official said. Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.

