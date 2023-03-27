Hungarian parliament approves Finland's NATO accession

Hungary's parliament on Monday approved a bill to allow Finland to join NATO once its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, ending months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.

The bill on Sweden's NATO accession remains stranded in Hungarian parliament. Finland and Sweden asked to join the transatlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

