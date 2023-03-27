UK welcomes Netanyahu's decision to pause judicial overhaul

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomed Israel's decision to pause legislation to reform its judiciary, as he emphasised the importance of "a robust system of checks and balances."

"The UK welcomes the decision today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary," Cleverly said in a statement after Netanyahu delayed the decision until next month amid widespread protests.

"It is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that (UK-Israel) relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved."

