Non-bailable warrant against UP Basic Education Dept principal secy in contempt case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar in a contempt case for failing to appear before the bench despite its order.

The charges against UP Basic Education Department's principal secretary, secretary and director were framed last month for not complying with the court order.

The bench on Monday directed Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary of the department, and the then director Subha Singh to appear before it on April 10.

Arguing for the petitioners, senior lawyers LP Mishra and Ravi Kumar Mishra had in February submitted that the high court on February 14, 2013, and July 30, 2014, passed two orders which have willfully been flouted by the contemnors.

A bench of Justice Irshad Ali passed the order on the contempt petition moved by the Manyata Prapt (recognised) Teachers' Association and others.

Rejecting an application moved by state counsel seeking Kumar's exemption from appearance, the bench observed that it was unfortunate that an officer of the rank of principal secretary was not taking the order of the court seriously. The petitioners had alleged that despite orders passed 10 years ago, the contemnors were not complying it by giving them appointment in primary schools run by the Basic Education Council.

