Cal HC orders CBI probe into ‘attack’ on Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:11 IST
Cal HC orders CBI probe into ‘attack’ on Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of attack on Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and his convoy in Cooch Behar district in the last week of February. Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged in a PIL that Pramanik, the BJP MP from Dinhata in north Bengal, was attacked and stones were pelted at his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

He prayed for a CBI investigation into the alleged attack claiming that the state police had refused to register a complaint by the CISF, who were providing security to the minister and instead arresting BJP activists.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed a CBI investigation into the alleged attack on the Union minister.

It was also alleged by Adhikari that bombs were hurled at the car with the minister on board, which resulted in damage to the vehicle. West Bengal Advocate General S N Mookherjee, representing the state government, opposed the petition and disputed the allegations.

Adhikari alleged in the PIL that the attack was perpetrated by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

