French financial prosecutors search bank offices over dividend stripping - spokesperson
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:20 IST
French authorities on Tuesday searched offices of several large banks, including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and HSBC on the suspicion of money laundering and fiscal fraud, a spokesperson of the PNF financial prosecution office told Reuters.
The spokesperson confirmed earlier reports by paper Le Monde which said the probe was linked to dividend stripping.
