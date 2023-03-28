French financial prosecutors search bank offices over dividend stripping - spokesperson

French authorities on Tuesday searched offices of several large banks, including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and HSBC on the suspicion of money laundering and fiscal fraud, a spokesperson of the PNF financial prosecution office told Reuters.

The spokesperson confirmed earlier reports by paper Le Monde which said the probe was linked to dividend stripping.

