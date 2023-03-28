Left Menu

Angered by power cut, man makes hoax call about bomb at Maha Dy CM's house in Nagpur

Angered by a power cut at his house, a man allegedly made a hoax call that a bomb was planted at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis house in Maharashtras Nagpur on Tuesday, police said. The Nagpur polices control room received a call around 2 am from a man claiming that a bomb had been planted outside Fadnavis house.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:47 IST
Angered by power cut, man makes hoax call about bomb at Maha Dy CM's house in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Angered by a power cut at his house, a man allegedly made a hoax call that a bomb was planted at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' house in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said. The police traced the 30-year-old caller to Kanhan town, around 30 km from the city, and have detained him, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. The Nagpur police's control room received a call around 2 am from a man claiming that a bomb had been planted outside Fadnavis' house. However, the caller abruptly disconnected the call, he said.

A police team with a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad were rushed to the deputy chief minister's house near Trikoni Park in Dharampeth and a thorough check was carried out inside and outside the premises, but no explosives were found, the senior official said.

Fadnavis and his family are currently in Mumbai, he said.

The caller was allegedly facing power cut at his house and had made the hoax call in a fit of rage to mislead the police, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023