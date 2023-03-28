At least 39 migrants killed in fire in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

At least 39 migrants died after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the INM said there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility. Twenty-nine migrants were also injured in the blaze and were taken to four hospitals in the area, the institute said.

