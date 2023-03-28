Left Menu

At least 39 migrants killed in fire in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

At least 39 migrants died after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the INM said there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility. Twenty-nine migrants were also injured in the blaze and were taken to four hospitals in the area, the institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

