2 dead in Portugal stabbing at Muslim centre

Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was “a criminal act” and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday.

The suspect is hospitalised, Costa said.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said, without elaborating. Police made no immediate comment but said they would provide more information later Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)