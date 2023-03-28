Left Menu

Kerala court issues notice to officer over his comments on verdict acquitting Bishop Franco in rape case

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:26 IST
Kerala court issues notice to officer over his comments on verdict acquitting Bishop Franco in rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has issued notice to an IPS officer based on a complaint accusing him of issuing statements to media amounting to lowering the authority of the court in connection with its verdict acquitting Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of charges of raping a nun in a convent in the southern state.

Considering a plea filed by a person named Majeesh K Mathew from Ettumanoor, the Additional District Sessions Court 1, Kottayam, issued the notice to S Hari Sankar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, who is currently attached to the Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram.

Hari Sankar, as the then Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, had led the special investigation team in the rape case.

In the order issued on March 10, Judge Sujith K N directed the officer to respond to the notice by April 1, 2023.

Hari Sankar, who had led the special investigation team in the rape case, had termed it as ''very, very unfortunate'' and ''unnatural'' the verdict acquitting Bishop Mulakkal of the charges of raping the nun.

In his plea, Mathew appealed to the court to refer the contempt proceedings against the serving officer to the Kerala High Court, as his statements to various media post verdict had lowered the authority of the court.

The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, acquitted the bishop on January 14, 2022, as the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused.

Mulakkal, 57, was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in this district between 2014 and 2016, when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic church. The survivor is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese.

The nun, who claims to have been raped by the Bishop has moved the Kerala High Court against his acquittal in the case by the trial court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023