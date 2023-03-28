Italy deputy PM: France's refusal to extradite leftist militants 'disconcerting'
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:13 IST
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday slammed as "disconcerting" the decision by France's top court not to extradite a group of ten Italian former leftist militants.
The French court finally rejected an extradition request from the Italian government to deport the militants, convicted for political terrorism crimes that occurred over 30 years ago.
