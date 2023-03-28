Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing elderly mother

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:30 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing elderly mother
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Raigad district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 70-year-old mother in a dispute over money.

District sessions judge S N Kole held the accused Madhukar Chandrakant Sakpal guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

As per case details, the accused, who was a resident of Nagaon Fata village in Mahad taluka, had demanded money from his mother to travel to Pune. When she refused, the accused beat her up for three days and attacked her with a sickle and killed her on March 23, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023