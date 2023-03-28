28 Guatemalan migrants believed dead in Ciudad Juarez fire, Guatemala says

Twenty eight Guatemalan migrants are believed to have died in a fire that broke out late on Monday in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Karla Samayoa said the information on the dead came from Mexican migration officials, and that checks were still underway in local hospitals.

