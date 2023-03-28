Indian Naval Ship Sumedha enters Algeria
Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, has entered Algiers, Algeria for an operational turn around, the Indian Navy said Tuesday.
The ship was received at Port Algiers by officers of the Algerian Navy and officials from Embassy of India, Algiers on March 26.
The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two navies. It also demonstrates the Indian Navy's outreach to friendly maritime nations.
During the visit, the two navies will share best practices and experiences through cross-deck visits, professional interactions, sports fixtures and cultural visits.
Indigenously-built INS Sumedha is a stealth offshore patrol vessel constructed at the Goa Shipyard Ltd and is fitted with a state-of-the-art weapon and sensor package. She is routinely deployed for fleet support operations such as anti-piracy patrol, SAR, HADR, surveillance and escort missions, according to an Indian Navy statement. She can carry an Advanced Light Combat Helicopter onboard, it added.
