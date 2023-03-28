Left Menu

8 men booked for flouting section 144 by holding religious rally without approval in Noida

The accused have been served notices and further legal proceedings are underway, a local police official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:17 IST
The Noida Police has booked eight men for flouting CrPC section 144 rules by carrying out a religious procession on motorcycles without permission, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged in the case at the Expressway Police Station on the complaint by a constable after the rally took place around 7 pm on Monday, amid restrictions on unapproved political or religious processions in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to imposition of CrPC section 144.

''The police received information about 8-10 youth living in villages Chhaprauli and Wajidpur taking out a religious procession without any permission from competent authority. ''They were on motorcycles carrying the national flag, bhagwa (saffron) flags in their hands and raising religious slogans as they went past Chhaprauli, Mangrauli and Wajidpur villages,'' according to the FIR.

The participants of the rally have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and videos of the procession that have surfaced online, the police said.

The suspects have been identified as Pradeep, Ravi, Ravi (two suspects of the same name), Raj, Prince, Piyush, Rohan and Sachin- all residents of Chapprauli village of Noida and aged between 19-21 years, according to the FIR. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 143 (member of an unlawful assembly). The accused have been served notices and further legal proceedings are underway, a local police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

