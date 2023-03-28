Man makes hoax call about bomb at Maha Dy CM's house in Nagpur

Angered by power thefts in his locality, a 23-year-old man allegedly made a hoax call that a bomb was planted at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' house in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

The police have arrested the accused, a resident of Rama Nagar in Kamptee, who was under the influence of alcohol when he made the hoax call in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The Nagpur police's control room received a call around 2 am from a man claiming that a bomb had been planted outside Fadnavis' house. However, the caller abruptly disconnected the call, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

A police team with a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad were rushed to the deputy chief minister's house near Trikoni Park in Dharampeth and a thorough check was conducted inside and outside the premises, but no explosives were found, the senior official said.

Fadnavis and his family are currently in Mumbai, he said.

According to police, the accused man's neighbours had indulged in power thefts. But, his relative was unable to steal electricity.

The accused had earlier made a call to the police control room and informed them about the power theft. The beat marshals reached the spot and asked the accused to approach the power company with a complaint, they.

Angered by the police inaction, the man allegedly made the hoax call to mislead the authorities, the senior official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered against the accused, who has four cases of theft to his name in Nagpur and Akola districts.

