Two brothers get life in prison for boy's murder in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Tuesday sentenced two brothers to life in prison in connection with the murder of a six-year-old boy.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailoj Chandra held Triloki and his brother Triveni guilty and sentenced them to life in prison, Additional District Government Counsel Vikas Narayan Singh said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each and directed that the amount be paid to the boy's mother, Singh added.

The brothers killed six-year-old Parameshwar on November 16, 2020, at his home in Badri village, the government counsel said.

