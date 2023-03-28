Russian Olympic head says IOC rules on participation 'unacceptable'

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee denounced as "unacceptable" criteria announced by the International Olympic Committtee (IOC) intended to enable Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, Moscow's ally, were banned from competition following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine last year, but the rules announced at the IOC's Lausanne headquarters seek to allow a gradual return to world sport.

"The parameters as announced are absolutely unacceptable," Stanislav Pozdnyakov told a news conference, according to Russian news agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)