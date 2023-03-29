Left Menu

Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities 

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:37 IST
Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday said that two Adani Group subsidiaries are exposed to heightened contagion risks as a result of governance weakness at the conglomerate's sponsor level.

Fitch said that Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are prone to risks which could affect financial flexibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

