Russia starts drills with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles

Updated: 29-03-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:48 IST
Russia's Strategic Missile Forces began planned exercises involving the Yars mobile nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile systems, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

