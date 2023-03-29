Russia starts drills with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces began planned exercises involving the Yars mobile nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile systems, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

