Woman dies of self-immolation after lover's suicide

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST
Woman dies of self-immolation after lover's suicide
Distressed by the suicide of her lover, a 30-year-old woman died allegedly after setting herself on fire in her room here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman immolated herself late Sunday night. She was taken to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she died during treatment late Tuesday evening, said Inspector Sunita, the SHO of Sector 37 police station.

Police said no suicide note was found from her room.

According to the police, Manju, who hailed from Bihar, worked at a private company and was living in rented accommodation in Sector 37 area.

Police said she was having an affair with a grocery shop operator, Babulal, who had shot himself dead using an illegal gun on Sunday evening.

After getting information about the death of her lover Babulal, who was married, Manju poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire late Sunday night, they said.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

