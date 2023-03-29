UP Police attaches plot of former BSP MLA Yakoob Qureshi's son

The police here have attached a plot worth Rs 3 crore belonging to Firoz Qureshi, son of former BSP legislator Yakoob Qureshi, under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, officials said Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said a case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi under the UP Gangsters Act, and his properties are being attached following the orders of the district administration.

On Tuesday, the 17-bigha plot belonging to Qureshi's son Firoz in Pipli Kherha village under Kharkhauda police station. The land is worth Rs 3 crore, Singh said.

He added that so far properties worth Rs 24 crore belonging to Yakoob Qureshi have been attached A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi and his family members last year for alleged illegal packaging of meat inside a meat factory in Kharkhauda police station area of Meerut, owned by Yakoob Qureshi.

On March 31, 2022, police had raided the meat factory. A case was registered against 17 people, including Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjida Beghum, sons Firoz and Imran.

The family members of Yakoob Qureshi were booked under the Gangsters Act in November 2022.

Both the sons of Yakoob Qureshi are currently out on bail, police said.

