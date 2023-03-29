UBS names Sergio Ermotti as new CEO and president

UBS Group AG named Sergio Ermotti as its next chief executive officer and president on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

Ermotti, the current chairman of Swiss Re, is returning to the bank where he was CEO from 2011 to 2020 after its takeover of Credit Suisse. He will replace current UBS CEO Ralph Hamers from April 5, UBS said.

